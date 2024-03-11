Oscars 2024: Behind-the-scene pics you should not miss
A lot happened backstage and in the crowd during the 2024 Oscars on Sunday. Scroll to see!
The 2024 Oscar Awards ceremony was a night to remember! It was filled with unforgettable moments both on and off the stage. While the live show delivered epic performances and emotional speeches, some of the best moments of the evening happened behind the cameras.
From multiple Barbie reunions to John Cena's nearly naked backstage antics, there were plenty of candid moments captured by photographers. Scroll to get a glimpse of some BTS moments!
Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig had the sweetest Barbie reunion before the ceremony began.
John Cena was seen hanging out backstage in just a modesty pouch and Birkenstocks.
Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie greeted each other as they took their seats inside the venue.
Jennifer Lawrence and Emma Stone are seen engrossed in an intense conversation during a break.
John Krasinski and Bradley Cooper are seen laughing at the top of their lungs during a break.
Messi the Dog, who starred in Anatomy of a Fall, is seen comfortably sitting on a chair at the ceremony.
Overall, the 2024 Oscars was a night filled with memorable moments, both in front of the camera and behind. From emotional speeches to unexpected reunions, the evening was a celebration of talent and creativity in the film industry.