Oscars 2023: Sofia Carson's breathtaking Oscars performance of 'Applause' for women all around the world

Sofia Carson at Oscars 2023: Sofia Carson and 14-time Oscar nominee songwriter Diane Warren performed "Applause" from the film Tell It Like a Woman at the 95th Academy Awards on Sunday night. Carson encouraged the women of the world to "give yourselves some applause" during a minimalist yet breathtaking performance. Carson, dressed in a two-piece bejewelled gown, walked over to the piano at the end of the song to embrace Warren, who accompanied the vocal performance in a white suit.

Before her performance, she was seen wearing a beautiful white off-shoulder ballgown with a 92-carat diamond necklace. She looked like a royal princess on the champagne carpet of the Academy Awards in Los Angeles. Carson, who most recently starred in the Netflix hit, Purple Hearts, completed the elegant Oscars ensemble with a sleek modern beehive updo.

Warren was nominated for her 14th Oscar for "Applause," making it her sixth consecutive nomination since 2018, which also includes her work on "Marshall," "RBG," "Breakthrough," "La vita davanti a sé," and "Four Good Days." Because Warren received a lifetime Oscar last year, there was less speculation about whether she would finally win.

Tell It Like a Woman received only one nomination, for "Applause." The dramatic film includes seven vignettes of women from all over the world. Eva Longoria, Marcia Gay Harden, Jennifer Hudson, Cara Delevingne, and Ayesha Harris starred in the various vignettes. Taraji P. Henson, Silvia Carobbio, Catherine Hardwicke, Mipo Oh, Luca Puenzo, Maria Sole Tognazzi, and Leena Yadav directed the film.

