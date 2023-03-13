Ashley Graham at Oscars confronted the 'awkward' Hugh Grant interview with grace; netizens applaud her

Ashley Graham and Hugh Grant: The Oscars have returned a year after "The Slap" dominated social media, and this year's most talked-about moment may have occurred before the show even began. Sunday afternoon, social media was up in flames with reactions to what could only be described as an extremely awkward interview between host Ashley Graham and actor Hugh Grant, as Grant repeatedly gave blunt, annoyed answers to Graham's questions.

Graham began the interview on a sour note when he asked Grant, a "veteran" of the Academy Awards, what his favourite part of the Oscars was. Grant reined and waffled before remarking that the event was "vanity fair," which Graham appeared to interpret as a reference to the Vanity Fair afterparty.

"Anybody, you're excited to see win, do you have your hopes up for anyone?" Graham asked.

"No, no one in particular," Grant responded.

When asked what he was wearing, Grant responded, "Just my suit."

Viewers immediately noticed Grant's demeanour and praised Graham's determination to keep the interview professional despite his curt answers.

Grant was seen rolling his eyes at the end of the awkward interview, prompting one viewer to describe the star as "a total a – – hole."

"So tell me, what does it feel like to be in Glass Onion? It was such an amazing film, I really loved it. I love a thriller. How fun is it to shoot something like that?" Graham asked the actor further.

In response, Grant replied, "Well, I’m barely in it. I’m in it for about three seconds,” to which Graham noted, "Yeah, but still, you showed up, and you had fun right?"

"Uhh, almost", Grant said, before appearing to roll his eyes and walk away as Graham thanked him for his time. "It was nice to talk to you", she added.

The exchange has prompted praise for Graham, with many suggesting she handled the awkward encounter like a professional despite it being an awkward conversation.

Here are some of the reactions from people on the social media:

"Her grace was admirable. She didn’t give up on being civil in the face of his rudeness", one person tweeted, while another said, "Major shoutout to Ashley Graham for handling that Hugh Grant interview with grace and patience."

