Oscars 2023: Michelle Yeoh wins Best Actress award, first Asian woman to do so

The Oscars 2023 brought some unforgettable moments, and one of them was the win of Michelle Yeoh for Best Actress for her role in the movie the Daniels' Everything Everywhere All at Once. She has become the first Asian woman and the second woman of colour (after Halle Berry) to do so. Yeoh, who is known for her outstanding performances in movies like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon and Memoirs of a Geisha, delivered yet another brilliant performance in the film, flawlessly portraying the complexities of her character, delivering a performance that was both subtle and powerful. Everything Everywhere All at Once, written and directed by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, also stars Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate, Harry Shum Jr., James Hong, and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Interestingly, Everything Everywhere All at Once won SIX other Oscars out of 11 nominations, including acting trophies for Quan and Curtis.

Michelle Yeoh: 'Dream big, and dreams do come true'

Yeoh said in her acceptance speech, "For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that... dream big, and dreams do come true. And, ladies, don't let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime."

She added, "This is proof that dreams do come true. I have to dedicate this to all the moms in the world because they are the superheroes, and without them, none of us would be here tonight."

