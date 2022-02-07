Oscars 2022 nominations could have a first? No newcomers in top three categories

It’s possible we will see a new trend in the possible nominations at the Oscars.

The three major categories – Best Director, Best Actor and Best Actress could possibly not have a first-time nominee mentioned in the list. If this happens, it will be a first in Oscar history.

According to our estimates, Oscars Best Actor nominees will have Javier Bardem (“Being the Ricardos”), Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Power of the Dog”), Andrew Garfield (“Tick, Tick … Boom!”), Will Smith (“King Richard”) and Denzel Washington (“The Tragedy of Macbeth”). Even the ones on the bubble are once-nominated or have won, including Mahershala Ali (“Swan Song”), Bradley Cooper (“Nightmare Alley”) and Leonardo DiCaprio (“Don’t Look Up”).

The closest first-timers in the running seem to be Golden Globe nominees Peter Dinklage (“Cyrano”) and Cooper Hoffman (“Licorice Pizza”), and Clifton Collins Jr (“Jockey”) and Simon Rex (“Red Rocket”).



In Best Actress for Oscars 2022 nominees we could have Kristen Stewart (“Spencer”) but SAG nominations have left her out. There will, however, be Jessica Chastain (“The Eyes of Tammy Faye”), Olivia Colman (“The Lost Daughter”), Lady Gaga (“House of Gucci”), Jennifer Hudson (“Respect”) and Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”) hopefully.