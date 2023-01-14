Oasis lead guitarist Noel Gallagher, wife Sara Macdonald file for divorce

English singer-songwriter Noel Gallagher and the lead guitarist of the now-defunct rock band Oasis and his wife of 12 years Sara MacDonald have filed for divorce, said media reports. As per the statement shared by a spokesperson to the PA news agency, their top priority remains their children. "A spokesperson on behalf of Noel Gallagher and Sara Macdonald has confirmed that the couple has decided to part ways. Noel and Sara ask the media to respect their privacy and that of our family at this time. Noel and Sara ask the media to respect their privacy and that of our family at this time," the statement read.

Gallagher and Macdonald were married for 12 years. Gallagher was previously married to Meg Mathews. He was married to Meg from 1997 to 2001. Their marriage ended on the grounds of Gallagher's adultery with Macdonald, whom he went on to marry in 2011.

Gallagher and Macdonald have two sons: Donovan Rory MacDonald Gallagher and Sonny Patrick MacDonald Gallagher. Gallagher also has a daughter named Anaïs Gallagher from his marriage to Mathews.