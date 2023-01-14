Is Miley Cyrus' new song 'Flowers' about ex Liam Hemsworth?

Miley Cyrus' new song 'Flowers' has left her fans wondering whether its lyrics allude to her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. 'Flowers' is a single from Cyrus' upcoming album titled 'Endless Summer Vacation', which releases in March. Fans are saying that not only are the lyrics of the song likely about the breaking up of a relationship, but the song was also released on Hemsworth's birthday. A twisted birthday gift, that (if indeed it's one). The lyrics go, "We were good, we were gold / Kinda dream that can't be sold / We were right till we weren't / Built a home and watched it burn" and then "I can buy myself flowers / Write my name in the sand / Talk to myself for hours / Say things you don't understand."

Things become even clearer with, "Can love me better / I can love me better, baby / Can love me better / I can love me better, baby" You can check out the song below.

It would not be the first time a singer-songwriter has thrown shade on their ex. It is, in fact, a time-honoured tradition. Taylor Swift, some might say, has made an entire career out of that. Cyrus herself has done that before. In her song '7 Things', she appeared to rant about her ex Nick Jonas.