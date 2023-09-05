Nun shall escape Valak: Everything to know about The Nun II

The Nun II, directed by Michael Chaves and set to hit theaters on September 8, 2023, promises to send chills down the spines of viewers once again. Serving as a sequel to the bone-chilling 2018 film The Nun, this upcoming installment is the ninth addition to the ever-expanding Conjuring Universe franchise.

The Conjuring Universe

Before we dive into the malevolent world of The Nun II, let's take a moment to appreciate the broader universe it belongs to. The Conjuring Universe, masterminded by James Wan and Peter Safran, has become a hallmark of supernatural horror in contemporary cinema. With its interconnected stories and iconic characters, it has redefined the genre.

A long-awaited comeback

The idea of a sequel to The Nun was first teased by James Wan in 2017. By 2019, producer Peter Safran confirmed that the project was in its early stages of development. Akela Cooper initially took the reins as the sole writer, but the script underwent revisions with contributions from Ian Goldberg and Richard Naing.

The Nun II sees the return of familiar faces from the first installment, including Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene, Jonas Bloquet as Frenchie, and Bonnie Aarons as the malevolent Valak herself. Joining this sinister ensemble are Storm Reid and Anna Popplewell, whose presence is sure to add a fresh layer of fear to the narrative. The return of producer Peter Safran and James Wan ensures that the film remains faithful to its Conjuring roots.

The return of Valak

Set four years after the events of the original film, The Nun II promises to revisit the ominous presence of Valak in a new and terrifying setting. Sister Irene once again becomes the focal point of this unholy battle. This time, the sinister forces of Valak converge upon a boarding school in France, setting the stage for a gruesome encounter.

As we prepare to once again face the demonic force of Valak, the Nun, The Nun II invites us to enter a world where the line between the living and the dead is razor-thin, where the shadows hold unspeakable horrors, and where the only certainty is the chilling presence of the unknown.

Brace yourselves for a harrowing journey into the heart of darkness when The Nun II arrives in theatres, and may you emerge from the experience with your wits intact – if you're lucky.

The Nun II release date

The Nun II comes out on September 8.

