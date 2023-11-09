'Nothing can't beat the original': Fans are not happy with the Mean Girls trailer

The new Mean Girls are here! On Wednesday, Paramount released the first trailer for the upcoming movie, which is an adaptation of the Tony-nominated Broadway show Mean Girls, which itself is adapted from Tina Fey’s 2004 movie of the same name.



Set almost 20 years after the original movie, the trailer takes us into the life of Cady Heron as she tries to adjust to her new school and with Regina George and her Plastics gang.

The new trailer opens with the ruckus before the text appears, reading, “This isn’t your mother’s ‘Mean Girls.’”

The clip further shows Cady Heron (Angourie Rice), the new student at the school. Further, we are introduced to the cool and sassy queen bee and her elite life. Cady's life takes a rollercoaster turn as she tries to be a member of The Plastics and adjust to the new world.

Fey, 53, and Tim Meadows are reprising their roles as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall, respectively. To add nostalgia, makers have added the famous Burn Book, Cady's Halloween costume, and the famous Jingle Bell Rock dance sequence in the plot.

The movie stars Angourie Rice as Cady Heron, Reneé Rapp as Regina George, reprising her role of Broadway, Auli’i Cravalho as Janis ‘Imi’ike, Jaquel Spivey as Damian Hubbard, Avantika as Karen Shetty, Bebe Wood as Gretchen Wieners, Christopher Briney as Aaron Samuels, Ashley Park as Madame Park and others.

If reports are to be believed, the cast of the original Mean Girls movie, including Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert will have a cameo appearance in the movie.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, ''New student Cady Heron (Angourie Rice) is welcomed into the top of the social food chain by the elite group of popular girls called “The Plastics,” ruled by the conniving queen bee Regina George (Reneé Rapp) and her minions Gretchen (Bebe Wood) and Karen (Avantika). However, when Cady makes the major misstep of falling for Regina’s ex-boyfriend Aaron Samuels (Christopher Briney), she finds herself prey in Regina’s crosshairs. As Cady sets to take down the group’s apex predator with the help of her outcast friends Janis (Auli’i Cravalho) and Damian (Jaquel Spivey), she must learn how to stay true to herself while navigating the most cutthroat jungle of all: high school.''

The trailer has garnered strong reactions from netizens, with many questioning the lack of songs in the trailer.