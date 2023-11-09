LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Venom 3 delayed! Tom Hardy's film to release on this date

New Delhi, IndiaEdited By: Pragati AwasthiUpdated: Nov 09, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

Photograph:(Instagram)

Follow Us

Story highlights

In the third movie of the franchise, Tom Hardy returns to play Eddie and the alien symbiote Venom. In the franchise, Eddie, who is a journalist, becomes the host of an alien symbiote, which grants him superhuman abilities. The film also starred Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate.

Fans have to wait a little longer to see Tom Hardy's Venom. One of the most-anticipated third films of the superhero franchise was set to release in theatres on July 12, 2024. However, the movie has been pushed back to a November 2024 release.

The major announcement came a few hours after the SAG-AFTRA union reached a tentative agreement with Hollywood studios, marking the end of the actors' strike. Following the end of the strike, on Wednesday, the makers announced that the production of the movie is going to start soon, with a new release date of November 8, 2024.

trending now

The shoot of the movie began in June in Spain, but the filming of the sequel was stopped due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.
The untitled third instalment of Venom is directed by Kelly Marcel, who wrote and produced the first two Venom movies. Apart from directing, Marcel has co-written the screenplay with Hardy.

In the third movie of the franchise, Tom Hardy returns to play Eddie and the alien symbiote Venom. In the franchise, Eddie, who is a journalist, becomes the host of an alien symbiote, which grants him superhuman abilities. The film also starred Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate.

Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor are joining the third film. Meanwhile, the plot details of the movie have been kept under wraps.

The first film in the franchise was released in 2018 and directed by Ruben Fleischer. Meanwhile, Let There Be Carnage was released in 2021 and was directed by Andy Serkis.

Both movies earned whopping numbers at the worldwide box office, grossing over $1.36 billion worldwide at the box office.

author

Pragati Awasthi

With over three years of experience, Pragati Awasthi specialises in everything related to the showbiz world. 

RELATED

Female superhero team battles uncertain times in The Marvels

Disney+ adds subscribers amid cost-cutting campaign

Met Gala 2024 to have 'Sleeping Beauties' as its theme