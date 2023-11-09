Venom 3 delayed! Tom Hardy's film to release on this date

Fans have to wait a little longer to see Tom Hardy's Venom. One of the most-anticipated third films of the superhero franchise was set to release in theatres on July 12, 2024. However, the movie has been pushed back to a November 2024 release.

The major announcement came a few hours after the SAG-AFTRA union reached a tentative agreement with Hollywood studios, marking the end of the actors' strike. Following the end of the strike, on Wednesday, the makers announced that the production of the movie is going to start soon, with a new release date of November 8, 2024.

The shoot of the movie began in June in Spain, but the filming of the sequel was stopped due to the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The untitled third instalment of Venom is directed by Kelly Marcel, who wrote and produced the first two Venom movies. Apart from directing, Marcel has co-written the screenplay with Hardy.

In the third movie of the franchise, Tom Hardy returns to play Eddie and the alien symbiote Venom. In the franchise, Eddie, who is a journalist, becomes the host of an alien symbiote, which grants him superhuman abilities. The film also starred Michelle Williams and Jenny Slate.

Juno Temple and Chiwetel Ejiofor are joining the third film. Meanwhile, the plot details of the movie have been kept under wraps.



The first film in the franchise was released in 2018 and directed by Ruben Fleischer. Meanwhile, Let There Be Carnage was released in 2021 and was directed by Andy Serkis.