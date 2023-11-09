The Marvels review roundup: Does the new MCU film impress critics?

The first reviews of The Marvels is here. Thus far, it appears the film has divided critics right down the middle. After 136 reviews, it has scored 60 per cent on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes.

The Marvels is a direct sequel to 2019's Captain Marvel, the film weaves together the narrative threads of the 2022 television miniseries Ms. Marvel. With Nia DaCosta at the helm, co-scripting alongside Megan McDonnell and Elissa Karasik, the ensemble cast is led by the return of Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, alongside Teyonah Parris embodying Monica Rambeau and Iman Vellani stepping into the role of Kamala Khan. The star-studded lineup also includes Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Samuel L Jackson.

The film's official synopsis reads, "Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as The Marvels."

Here are some The Marvels reviews:

Mashable's Kristy Puchko: "The Marvels is a rocky ride that feels crowded by MCU compromises, which undermines the star power of its cast and the talents of its director."

Seattle Times' Moira MacDonald: "While it’s full of all the expected Marvel metaphysical head-spinning... it’s also unexpectedly endearing, a pleasant popcorn-flavored joy ride into the cosmos, with three likable heroes as our guides."

Entertainment Weekly's Christian Holub: "Kamala comes into her own here and works really well at meeting her heroes. Both the actress and the character are clearly so excited to be in a big Marvel movie that you can't help but get a little swept up in it yourself."