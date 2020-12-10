Nick Jonas to make a cameo appearance in Priyanka Chopra's film 'Text For You'

Singer Nick Jonas will feature in wife Priyanka Chopra’s upcoming film ‘Text For You’.

He will appear in a cameo role in the upcoming romantic drama.

The news spread after Nick Jonas was spotted shooting a scene in a can along with Priyanka Chopra in London reportedly. The pair was said to be overheard having a tense scene as Priyanka told Nick “Get the f**k out of my cab” while in character.

‘Text For You’ follows the life of a young woman as she grieves the loss of her fiance and decides to send romantic messages to his old phone number. In her attempt to send constant messages to her fiance's old number, she will connect with a man across town suffering from a similar heartbreak.

Written and directed by Jim Strouse, Priyanka Chopra’s starrer is an English remake of the German-language film ‘SMS Fur Dich’, based on Sofie Cramer's novel. The film also stars Sam Heughan.

Priyanka Chopra will also be seen in the film adaptation of ‘The White Tiger’, which she has also executive produced, and ‘We Can Be Heroes’, directed by Robert Rodriguez. She is currently developing an untitled comedy with Mindy Kaling and Dan Goor, and also working on Russo Brothers' ‘Citadel’ and ‘The Matrix 4’.

