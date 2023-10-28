Netizens troll first look poster of live-action Snow White remake starring Rachel Zegler

Disney has given fans an exciting first glimpse into the highly anticipated live-action remake of the timeless classic Snow White. In a newly released image, Rachel Zegler is transformed into the iconic Disney Princess, Snow White, standing alongside her beloved Seven Dwarfs. However, eager fans will need to exercise patience, as the film's release date has been pushed back to March 21, 2025, from its original date of March 22, 2024.

In this reimagined version, Rachel Zegler takes on the role of Snow White, while Gal Gadot portrays The Evil Queen. The talented Ansu Kabia co-stars as the Huntsman, and Andrew Burnap introduces a new character to the story named Jonathan.

A significant departure from the original animated film, the Seven Dwarfs has been reimagined for this remake. Furthermore, Rachel Zegler has noted that this adaptation will shift the focus away from the romantic subplot and instead emphasise Snow White's journey to become the leader her father always encouraged her to be.

Rachel Zegler's casting in the lead role is especially noteworthy, as she will be the first Latina to portray Snow White. This decision, along with the revised storyline, has generated some online criticism for veering away from the source material.

Netizens on X (formerly Twitter) weren't too impressed by the CGI employed to create the seven dwarfs. One user wrote, “This looks so creepy I’m sorry.” Another said, “This is one of the classics they should’ve left alone.” A third comment read, “CGI looks awful movie Twitter. I’m sorry it does.” “Aren’t they tired of these? Aren’t there any other fairytales out there to do?” a fourth quipped.

The original animated classic, Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs made its debut in 1937, marking Disney's first-ever feature-length animated film. Now, more than eight decades later, the creative team behind the live-action remake has promised an updated and reimagined version of the beloved fairy tale.

Zegler previously wowed audiences with her portrayal of Maria in Steven Spielberg's 2021 adaptation of the classic musical West Side Story. This breakout role for the actor-singer has paved the way for more remarkable projects, including her appearance in Shazam: Fury of the Gods and her forthcoming role in The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes.

Snow White is helmed by director Marc Webb, who is known for his work in The Amazing Spider-Man movies and films like 500 Days of Summer (2009), Gifted (2017), and The Only Living Boy in New York (2017).

The screenplay is a collaboration between Greta Gerwig and Erin Cressida Wilson. Wilson's previous work includes the screenplays for Secretary (2002) and The Girl on the Train (2016), while Gerwig is celebrated for her writing and directing efforts in films such as Lady Bird (2017), Little Women (2019), and Barbie (2023).

