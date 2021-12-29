Netflix's docuseries 'Cheer' season 2 trailer and premiere date announced

Trailer for season 2 of Emmy-winning docuseries ‘Cheer’ is out and so is the release date since Netflix made both announcements yesterday.

Cheer season 1 saw star Jerry Harris arrested on multiple felony charges related to sexual misconduct involving minors. According to Netflix, season 2 will address the charges against Harris.

Season 2 “opens and the buzz around their newfound stardom threatens to alter the dynamic of Navarro Cheer, the team finds no amount of press frenzy could compare to the challenges they must face when COVID-19 upends the 2020 cheer season and a serious criminal accusation is levied at one of their teammates,” according to the official line. Charlie Hunnam-Mel Gibson action-comedy ‘Last Looks’ to release in February

Meanwhile, the new season will drop on January 12. It is directed by Whiteley and produced by One Potato Productions and Boardwalk Pictures.

Yearender 2021: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' to 'Hi Mom': 10 highest grossing movies of the year