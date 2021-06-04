Netflix to open first wholly-owned post-production facility in India

In what will bring a staggering volume of business to India, Netflix will be opening its first wholly-owned, full service, post-production facility for the streaming giant in Mumbai, India. It will be for its live-action films and series, both.

As per a report in Variety, the facility will be fully operational by June 2022 and have 40 offline editing suites. Keeping in mind the volume of work, these are being designed as flexible, collaborative and inspiring environments for showrunners, directors, editors and sound designers.

The destination city, Mumbai, has been accordingly chosen as it is home to the Hindi-language entertainment industry, Bollywood. Also, the current operations of Netflix are run from Mumbai in India.

It is touted as a centre for Netflix's international operations.

Netflix has ever since its launch in India in 2016, has been increasingly making content for its Indian audience -- and they want to furthermore increase the output of homegrown original films and series. There has been a few that has helped make this decision like the craze for ‘Sacred Games’, ‘Delhi Crime’, ‘Paava Kadhaigal’, preschool series 'Mighty Little Bheem’ and more. The next big thing to hit Netflix will be Tamil-language film ‘Jagame Thandhiram’ starring popular actor Dhanush. It will premiere on the streamer on June 18.

