Netflix releases trailer of Melissa McCarthy's 'The Starling' ahead of its TIFF premiere

Video-streaming giant, Netflix, has dropped the trailer of its upcoming dramedy 'The Starling', starring Melissa McCarthy and Chris O’Dowd. From the looks of it, Melissa McCarthy is sure to surprise fans with her intense role as a heavily pregnant, grieving woman.



Interestingly, the film also reunites McCarthy with director Ted Melfi and co-star Chris O’Dowd, who she had worked with on the 2014 movie 'St. Vincent'.

Also read: 'The Batman: Robert Pattinson's new footage, look shown at CinemaCon 2021'



The trailer shows McCarthy’s character, Lilly, watching fireworks while her husband Jack sits next to her and touches her pregnant belly.



The next three-minute long clip shows the changing dynamic between the couple as they process grief after a tragedy.

Also read: 'MTV VMAs 2021 performers list: Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes, Lorde, Twenty One Pilots join'



'The Starling', written by Matt Harris, will be released in select theatres in America on September 17 before its premiere on Netflix on September 24.



The film is also set to screen at this year’s upcoming Toronto Film Festival.



Daveed Diggs, Timothy Olyphant, Laura Harrier, Loretta Devine, Skyler Gisondo, Rosalind Chao and Kimberly Quinn also star in the film.