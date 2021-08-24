Netflix drops teaser for 'Blood & Water' season 2 and it has left us all perplexed; watch

After over a year since Netflix's 'Blood & Water' first season released and garnered a loyal fan base, we finally have a first look at the South African drama's sophomore installment — and whew, are we ready!



On Monday, the highly anticipated teaser for 'Blood & Water' season two dropped where Skulla's 'Ego' can be heard playing in the background as (sisters?) Puleng (Ama Qamata) and Fikile (Khosi Ngema) stand side by side, semi-submerged in a pool wearing their uniforms.



The one-minute clip has left viewers intrigued with people asking, mainly, how will Fikile react to the news that she's most likely Puleng's older sister that was abducted after birth?



The premiere date for 'Blood & Water' season two is September 24.