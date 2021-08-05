Meghan Markle turns 40, teams up with Melissa McCarthy to launch a female mentorship programme

Meghan Markle marked her 40th birthday by introducing a new initiative aptly titled '40x40'. Markle appeared in a light hearted video and urged people to mentor women trying to get back into the work force.



Meghan, the wife of Prince Harry, teamed up with 'Bridesmaids' actress Melissa McCarthy for the tongue-in-cheek video to launch her initiative.



The two joke about marking her milestone birthday by holding a cast reunion of the duchess`s former TV series 'Suits, getting matching tattoos or partying on yacht.'



Meghan, however, announces she is asking 40 friends to mentor a woman for 40 minutes, and encourages others to do the same.



Meghan, formally known as the Duchess of Sussex, said in a message on the couple`s Archewell Foundation website that she sees mentorship as a way to help women regain confidence and rebuild their economic strength.



"For my birthday, I have asked 40 friends, activists, athletes, artists, and world leaders to help kickoff a global effort by contributing 40 minutes of mentorship to support women re-entering the workforce," she said.



Meghan pointed out that millions of women around the world left or lost jobs during the pandemic and many shouldered responsibility of child care, caring for other family members and home schooling.



The Duchess of Sussex has always made women's empowerment a key part of her work. She announced last month that she was teaming up with Netflix to produce an an animated family series about the adventures of a 12 -year old girl who is inspired by influential women from history.



Meghan and Harry quit the royal family in 2020 and moved to California to live independently. They share two kids together.