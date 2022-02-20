Netflix announces new Dave Chappelle specials months after controversy

Netflix and comedian Dave Chappelle are coming back together despite facing a major backlash over Chappeller's stand-up special `The Closer`.



On Friday, Netflix made the big announcement of the release of four upcoming comedy specials executive produced and hosted by the controversial comic.



The series will be called 'Chappelle`s Home Team', and will feature a different comic introduced by Chappelle. The show will feature four comics handpicked by Chappelle including Earthquake (real name Nathaniel Martin Stroman), and his special, called `Earthquake: Legendary`. It will premiere on February 28. Another special will spotlight Donnell Rawlings. One similarity shared by all the featured comics is they`ve been in the stand-up game for at least 30 years.

“I’ve been doing this a long time and comedians like Quake and Donnell are not only friends but have inspired my own career,” Chappelle said in a statement. “Anyone in the comedy community knows these names and knows their time to shine is long overdue. I am proud to be a part of this moment.”



The specials are directed by Chappelle`s go-to helmer Stan Lathan and executives produced by Chappelle, Lathan, Earthquake, Rikki Hughes and Jermaine Smith.

Chappelle's last Netflix special, `The Closer`, drew criticism from the media as well as from many of his fans for the transphobic comments, he made during his new special,



Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos defended the special amid the backlash from some in the streamer`s own employee ranks and later admitted "I screwed up" by not being more sensitive to Netflix staffers.Still, Sarandos backed the program as "consistent with our comedy offering, it`s consistent with Dave Chappelle`s comedy brand and this is ... one of those times when there`s something on Netflix that you`re not going to like."At the time, `The Closer` was billed as the last of a six-special package of Chappelle content for the streamer.



Chappelle will also headline a performance at the Hollywood Bowl for Netflix`s Los Angeles-based comedy festival, `Netflix is a Joke`.

(With inputs from the agencies)