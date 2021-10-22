Dave Chappelle is 'open' to a conversation with Netflix employees, comedian rep says

Comedian Dave Chappelle is willing to have a conversation with Netflix employees after he faced backlash for the transphobic comments he made during his new special, 'The Closer'.



In a statement with People, Dave's representative shared that he was open to a dialogue with the streaming platform's employees who have protested against his show.



"Dave stands by his Art. Both sides of the street are talking and Dave is listening. At some point, when everyone is open, I'm sure our communities will come together,'' his representative said.

However, Transgender activist Ashlee Marie Preston, who organized the employee walk-out and protest, claimed that Chappelle was invited to participate in a conversation, but he did not show up.



Dave Chappelle was not ‘cancelled.’ He’s been invited to the table for transformative dialogue but won’t show up,” Ashlee wrote on Twitter. “That’s not ‘cancel culture,’ but avoidance of accountability. He’s no victim. The man is worth $50M. Unlike many trans people, his comedy stigmatizes— he’ll live.” Chappelle's rep denied that Preston reached out to Dave, adding that the comedian is open to a dialogue with any group.



This all started after Chappelle made several jokes during the show, that targeted the LGBTQ community, particularly transgender people.