My guardian angel: Paul Walker's daughter Meadow remembers him on his 50th birthday

On what would have been Paul Walker's 50th birthday, his daughter, Meadow, took to Instagram to share a touching tribute to her late father. The Fast and the Furious star tragically lost his life in a devastating car crash in 2013. His untimely passing at the age of 40 sent shockwaves through the entertainment industry and touched the hearts of fans worldwide. The accident occurred when the car he was in collided with a concrete pole and two trees before erupting into flames. Walker succumbed to trauma from the crash and burns from the fiery wreckage.

Meadow, who was just a teenager at the time of her father's passing, has grown up to become a strong and resilient individual.

In her Instagram post, she shared a cherished photo of her and her dad, accompanied by a heartfelt caption: "Happy birthday to my guardian angel. Thank you for your love, guidance, friendship, sunshine, and for raising me to see all of the beauty in the world. You are the most kind, humble, generous, and caring soul I know. You taught me at a young age to always treat everyone with respect, to do good, and to take care of our planet. I love you and miss you every day."

Meadow also shared a few pictures of her father during his iconic Fast and Furious days.

She referred to him as an "Icon" and a "Legend" in one of her captions and announced a limited edition @paulwalkerfdn t-shirt featuring one of these images. All proceeds from the sale of the t-shirt go to support the Paul Walker Foundation, which continues to carry out philanthropic work in his memory.

This emotional homage from Meadow follows a recent moment of reflection from Paul's brother, Cody Walker. Cody, too, took to social media to remember his late brother, expressing how he misses him every day and remarking on the unbelievable passage of ten years since the tragic accident.

