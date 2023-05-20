Fast X: Did you notice Paul Walker's daughter's cameo?

Fast X is currently running in theatres worldwide and as per early box office reports, it should get a good start at the global box office. The film brings back Vin Diesel as Dom Toretto. The large ensemble cast includes Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, John Cena, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jordana Brewster, Sung Kang, Scott Eastwood, Daniela Melchior, Alan Ritchson, Helen Mirren, Brie Larson, Rita Moreno, Jason Statham, Jason Momoa, and Charlize Theron. The film also boasts of several cameos, and if you have not seen the movie you might want to stop reading right now.

SPOILER ALERT

Also Read: Fast X movie review: Jason Momoa is the only reason to see this movie Fast X's big cameos Arguably the biggest cameo is Dwayne Johnson who is indeed back as Luke Hobbs. He is also being hunted by Jason Momoa's villainous Dante Reyes, particularly because it was he who pulled the trigger. There is also Gal Gadot coming back as Gisele Yashar. Turns out, Yashar did not die, after all. She saves Letty and Cipher in Antarctica. But there is a hidden cameo that you might have missed. Meadow Walker, the daughter of late Paul Walker, who was the mainstay of the Fast and Furious franchise along with Diesel, also appears briefly.

She had earlier teased the cameo on her Instagram profile. She wrote, "I grew up on set watching my father, Vin, Jordana, Michelle, Chris and more on the monitors. Thanks to my dad, I was born into the fast family. I can't believe now I get to be up there too. With those who have been around to see me grow up." Fast X's review WION's review of the film read, "If you are a fan of the series and enjoy the extravagant action, charismatic characters, and disregard for realism that the franchise is known for, then you may find entertainment value in Fast X. Despite its flaws, it offers the same familiar elements that have attracted a dedicated fan base. I don't wish to sound condescending, but I like something more in my cinema. Like: an underlying depth, thought-provoking themes, and nuanced storytelling. Sure, there is space for mindless action and fun in every movie, but that should be a part of the movie — not the movie itself."

