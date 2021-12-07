Mr Big sides with his Carrie! Chris Noth speaks on Sarah Jessica Parker-Kim Cattrall's feud

Mr Big is on Sarah Jessica Parker’s side on the issue of her feud with Kim Cattrall. We are obviously talking of the Sex and the City actors and their alliances.

Sarah Jessica Parker who played Carrie Bradshaw and Kim Cattrall who played Samantha were two of the four best friends on whom the popular show and then film ‘Sex and the City’ was based. The two carried on with their friendships on the show for the audiences but things were not so well on the personal domain for them. There were reports after the show ended that the two didn’t get along but it was later confirmed when the reboot was planned and Samantha’s character did not return.

Mr Big aka Chris Noth who played romantic partner to Sarah Jessica parker’s character on the show said that the rumoured feud between the two actresses was “uncomfortable”. He said, "I have to tell you, I have absolutely no idea what her thinking is, or her emotions. I do know that I’m very close with SJ and [Cattrall’s] descriptions of her don’t even come close. I liked her, I thought she was marvelous in the show and some people move on for their own reasons." Celebrities Vs Celebrities! 7 most dramatic feuds in the history of Hollywood

"I don’t know what hers were. I just wish that whole thing had never happened because it was sad and uncomfortable," he adds, before explaining that he doesn't "like to see anyone talking down about SJ because she’s a target and people can be nasty. I feel very protective of her and I was not happy about that. That’s all I’ll say about that.” Jennifer Coolidge doesn't want to replace Kim Cattrall in 'Sex and the City' revival

It’s said that the root cause of the fallout happened during the show’s fifth season when Sarah Jessica Parker was paid more than Kim Cattrall.

For the fans of the show, the show’s reboot ‘And Just Like That’ will premiere on December 9 on HBO Max. Sarah Jessica Parker slams 'misogynist' ageist comments on 'Sex and the City' cast