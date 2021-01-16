Jennifer Coolidge doesn't want to replace Kim Cattrall in 'Sex and the City' revival

As Kim Cattrall is not returning to the revival of `Sex and the City,` fans have been wondering if Jennifer Coolidge will be taking up the role of Samantha Jones in the hit chick-flick series.



According to Fox News, Coolidge recently denied joining the cast for the revival of the show during an episode of `Watch What Happens Live` with host Andy Cohen."You know, I was a huge, and still am, a huge `Sex and the City` fan.

It`s one of those shows [that] you can just watch the reruns and never get times of them," Fox News quoted Coolidge as saying.



"But I have to say, I am such a Kim Cattrall fan, and I don`t see anyone being able to replace her in that part. It was just the perfect," she told the host Andy Cohen.

This comes just days after an announcement by HBO Max regarding the return of the much-loved show `Sex and the City.`The revival of the show has been titled `And Just Like That..` and it will feature Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes, Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, and Kristin Davis as Charlotte York.



However, Kim Cattrall who essayed the most loved character of Samantha Jones is not returning to the revival.