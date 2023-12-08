Mr. & Mrs. Smith remake trailer: Donald Glover, Maya Erskine bring espionage and romance alive

We are getting a reimagined Mr. & Mrs. Smith and it stars Donald Glover and Maya Erskine as John and Jane Smith. Originally set for a November release but delayed to 2024 due to Hollywood strikes, it is a highly anticipated series that has just dropped its trailer, offering a tantalising glimpse into the action and romance that await fans.

Co-created and executive produced by Glover and Francesca Sloane, the series follows two strangers hired by a spy agency. Their enticing new life involves espionage, wealth, and a Manhattan dream brownstone, but the catch is an arranged marriage as Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Glover, also the co-creator and exec producer, brings his talent under his Amazon Studios deal. Sloane, known for her work on Atlanta and Fargo, serves as co-creator, executive producer, and showrunner.

The show explores the duo's high-risk missions intertwined with the challenges of their evolving relationship.

The official YouTube description gives more details: Two lonely strangers land a job working for a mysterious spy agency that offers them a glorious life of espionage, wealth, world travels and a dream brownstone in Manhattan. The catch: new identities in an arranged marriage as Mr. & Mrs. John and Jane Smith. Now hitched, John and Jane navigate a high risk mission every week while also facing a new relationship milestone. Their complex cover story becomes even more complicated when they catch real feelings for each other. What’s riskier, espionage or marriage?