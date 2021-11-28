Mindy Kaling shares rare picture of her two kids on Thanksgiving

Mindy Kaling is feeling thankfull for her kids!



Kaling celebrated Thanksgiving with her two kids 3-year-old daughter, Katherine, and a 14-month-old son, Spencer and gave fans a rare glimpse of them.



On the occasion of Thanksgiving, the 42-year-old actress took to her Instagram account to share an adorable picture of her daughter and son.

“What I’m grateful for this year. Happy Thanksgiving, everyone. ❤️” Mindy wrote on Instagram.

The beautiful photo features her son in a stroller staring out at the sea as his big sister is pushing his stroller.

Kaling has always kept her personal life closely guarded from the media glare, Mindy, who is the mother of two has never revealed the father's identity publicly.