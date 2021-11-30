Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson to host Saturday Night Live New Year's Eve special

Look who’s going to be ringing in the new year for Saturday Night Live fans!

Saturday Night Live New Year’s Eve party will have Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson as hosts to ring in 2022. It will have Lorne Michaels as SNL creator and exec producer.

Jen Neal, Executive Vice President, Live Events, Specials and E! News, NBCUniversal said in a statement, “In what is sure to be an exciting and fun evening, we are looking forward to partnering with Lorne Michaels and ringing in 2022 with a night of incredible entertainment, led by Miley and Pete.”

The New Year’s Eve Party special will air live from Miami, FL on December 31 and will also be live streamed on streamer Peacock.

It is said that it will be a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances for a must watch evening.