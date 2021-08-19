Michael Keaton always knew he could come back as Batman and 'nail' it!

Michael Keaton recently rejoined the superhero movie brigade and will reprise the role of the iconic DC superhero for the first time since 1992’s 'Batman Returns'. The actor is all set to feature in the Ezra Miller starrer movie 'The Flash' -- which has multiple versions of Batman.



In an interview with a global news website, Keaton talked about how he has always known that he could come back as the caped crusader and nail the character. "Frankly, in the back of my head, I always thought, 'I bet I could go back and nail that mother****r.' And so I thought, 'Well, now that they're asking me, let me see if I can pull that off'," he was reportedly quoted as saying.



In 1995, Keaton declined to return for 'Batman Forever' as he was not happy with the script. With 'The Flash', it was all about understanding the script well, which has been written by 'Birds of Prey' writer Christina Hodson.



"I had to read it more than three times to go, 'Wait, how does this work?' "They had to explain that to me several times. What’s really interesting is how much more I got (Batman) when I went back and did him. I get this on a whole other level now," he added.



"I never looked at it like, 'Oh, this is just a silly thing.' It was not a silly thing when I did Batman. But it has become a giant thing, culturally. It's iconic. This is a big deal in the world to people. You’ve got to honor that and be respectful of that. Even I go, 'Jesus, this is huge," Keaton said of his changed perception about superhero movies.



Interestingly, in another recent interview, Keaton said he felt shockingly normal about coming back as Batman. “It was shockingly normal. It was weird. Like I went ‘Oh, oh yeah, that’s right.’ But also then you start to play the scenes and a lot of memories, a lot of interesting sense memories (start to come back)," said the actor.



'The Flash' is set to hit theaters on November 4 next year.