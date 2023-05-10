MCU's 'dirty laundry'? Iron Man scenes so strange, fans will never see them

Even after 15 years since its release, Iron Man, the film that launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), still holds hidden gems that fans have yet to discover. In a recent interview with Screen Rant, producer Jeremy Latcham unveiled that there are deleted scenes from Iron Man that are so subpar that Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has made it clear they will never see the light of day. One of these unreleased scenes involves the Ten Rings, the menacing terrorist group responsible for Tony Stark's capture at the beginning of the film. While the Ten Rings initially task Tony with constructing a missile for them, Latcham revealed the existence of another deleted scene where Tony's responsibilities extended beyond his engineering expertise to a rather unusual duty: doing the terrorists' laundry.

Latcham recollected a conversation with Feige in 2012, during which they contemplated the possibility of sharing the "Abu doing laundry" scene with fans. "I remember Kevin saying to me in 2012, when I was like, 'Should we put the Abu doing laundry deleted scenes out?' And Kevin was like, 'No. We can never put out Abu doing laundry. People will know we don't know what we're doing. It'll be embarrassing if they see these scenes.' But there was a whole runner in Iron Man where Tony Stark was doing laundry and I don't think they've ever come out," said Latcham.

In the final version of the film, Tony ingeniously constructs the first Iron Man suit while covertly working on the missile, effectively fooling the Ten Rings. The deleted scene, on the other hand, showcased a humorous and absurd twist, as Tony sabotaged the washing machine and repurposed its components to craft the iconic Mark 1 suit. This added a touch of unconventional comedy to the story, highlighting Tony's resourcefulness even in the face of captivity.

Iron Man's legacy remains indelible in the MCU, as it marked the beginning of a cinematic universe that has flourished for 15 years and will go on forever, or until it remains profitable. The film's post-credit scene, featuring Nick Fury's mention of the Avenger Initiative, teased a grander universe and laid the foundation for future interconnected storytelling. Throughout the Infinity Saga, Tony Stark held a central role as one of the key Avengers, playing a pivotal part in combating threats and shaping the events of the MCU. Even after his tragic demise in Avengers: Endgame, Tony's impact continues to resonate, with characters like Tom Holland's Spider-Man carrying on his mantle and striving to honour his legacy.

