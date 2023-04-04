From Hollywood outcast to Iron Man, looking back at the incredible journey of Robert Downey Jr

Robert Downey Jr turns 58 today. He has had a long and tumultuous career in Hollywood, marked by both critical acclaim and personal struggles. However, despite his many setbacks, he managed to script one of the biggest Hollywood comebacks in the mid-2000s, becoming a big Hollywood star through his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the highest-paid actor in the world for several years in a row. His journey to becoming Iron Man, however, was not an easy one. In fact, he almost didn't get the role at all. When Marvel Studios first began casting for the movie in the early 2000s, Downey Jr was not at all on their radar.

The role was initially offered to several other actors, including Tom Cruise, who was naturally a top choice for the studio. However, Cruise ultimately turned down the role, and the search continued for a leading man.

It wasn't until director Jon Favreau got involved that Downey Jr was even considered for the role. Favreau had previously worked with Downey Jr on the 2003 movie Elf and was impressed with his acting ability. Despite the actor's reputation for drug use and legal troubles, Favreau believed that he was the right actor for the role of Tony Stark.

Favreau fought hard for Downey Jr to be cast in the movie, and the studio eventually agreed to give him a chance. When Downey Jr was eventually cast in the first Iron Man movie, many people in Hollywood and beyond were surprised. However, he proved his critics wrong with his performance in the movie, which was a huge critical and commercial success. He went on to reprise the role in several other MCU movies, including The Avengers, Iron Man 2, and Avengers: Endgame.

But Downey Jr's success as Iron Man was not just due to his acting ability. He also brought a unique perspective to the role, based on his own personal struggles with addiction and recovery. Downey Jr has been open about his struggles with drugs and alcohol, and he used this experience to inform his portrayal of Tony Stark, who also similarly battles addiction in the comics. Downey Jr's authenticity and vulnerability in the role resonated with audiences, making him one of the most beloved characters in the MCU.

Downey Jr helped launch the MCU into the stratosphere. The movies he starred in grossed billions of dollars worldwide and helped to establish Marvel Cinematic Universe as by far the most successful movie franchise in history. He also became one of the highest-paid actors in the world, earning tens of millions of dollars per movie.

Robert Downey Jr's journey to becoming Iron Man was a long and difficult one. However, despite the odds against him, he managed to become one of the biggest stars in the MCU.

