Matthew Perry's last IG post showed him relaxing in a hot tub before tragic death

Matthew Perry's sudden death has sent shockwaves around the globe. Perry, who rose to fame for playing the role of Chandler Bing in the 90's hit sitcom Friends, was found dead on Saturday (Oct 28) in a bathtub at his Los Angeles home.

Perry's death has left millions of his fans devastated. Soon after the news broke, the actor's last post on Instagram has gone viral.

Five days before his death, the actor shared a photo of him having a ''me time'' at the jacuzzi. The photo showed Matthew wearing headphones and relaxing in the corner of a hot tub. Sharing the photo, the late actor wrote, ''Oh, so warm water swirling around makes you feel good? I'm Mattman." The post was shared on October 23.

Emotional fans have started paying tribute to the actor.

In the comment section, one user wrote, ''Matthew you're giving us so many signs. Are you gonna be in The Batman Part II or not cuz if you're not then i could get my hopes down😩✨.''

Another wrote, ''He was not ready to go yet, he was only 54 years old and seemed so happy, he posted pretty often on social media. This was a terrible accident and I'm lost for words I cant believe hes gone.. Friends is my all time fave show from when I was a kid, it wont be the same anymore. I am deeply saddened. RIP Matt.''

Matthew Perry was found dead in a jacuzzi at his home in Los Angeles on Saturday. His assistant found him in an unresponsive condition at 4 p.m. in the hot tub. No signs of foul play or use of drugs were found at the death scene.

Perry rose to international fame for playing the role of funny and sweet Chandler on Friends. The hit sitcom, which revolved around the life of six friends living in New York City, ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004.

For his performance, he earned a Primetime Emmy nomination in 2002. Apart from his role in Friends, Perry has long been in the news for his addiction to alcohol and drugs, including painkillers.

The actor shared many secret struggles about his life, his journey to recovery, and more through his book, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir.

In the memoir, Perry shared how he almost died at the age of 49 went into a coma and spent almost five months after his colon burst from an opioid overdose. He went into a coma and spent almost five months in the hospital.