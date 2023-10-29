RIP Chandler Bing: Tributes pour in for Friends star Matthew Perry

Our beloved Chandler is no more. Actor Matthew Perry, who played the famous character in the 90's hit sitcom Friends, is dead. On Saturday (Oct 28), he was found dead in a hot tub in his Los Angeles home. As per the reports, it is also being reported that he died by drowning. The Los Angeles Police Department told ET Online, "West LA officers responded to [a residence] at 4:10 pm for a Death Investigation of a male in his 50s." Perry rose to fame in the 90s for his witty character Chandler Bing on the famous sitcom. He reunited with the cast for HBO Max’s Friends: The Reunion in 2021.

Friends star Matthew Perry reportedly dead at 54: Here's a look at his movies, TV shows



Soon after the news of his death broke, tributes started pouring in.



Warner Bros. Television Group, the studio behind the famous sitcom Friends, wrote, “We are devastated by the passing of our dear friend Matthew Perry. Matthew was an incredibly gifted actor and an indelible part of the Warner Bros. Television Group family. The impact of his comedic genius was felt around the world, and his legacy will live on in the hearts of so many. This is a heartbreaking day, and we send our love to his family, his loved ones, and all of his devoted fans.”

We are devastated to learn of Matthew Perry’s passing. He was a true gift to us all. Our heart goes out to his family, loved ones, and all of his fans. pic.twitter.com/sAGMLmu5ki — Warner Bros. TV (@warnerbrostv) October 29, 2023 ×

Maggie Wheeler, who played Janice, Perry’s girlfriend in the show, shared a still from the show, and wrote, “What a loss. The world will miss you Mathew Perry. The joy you brought to so many in your too short lifetime will live on. I feel so very blessed by every creative moment we shared.”

I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew pic.twitter.com/QWMsBVJEAr — Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) October 29, 2023 ×

Morgan Fairchild wrote on X, ''I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew.''

Oh no no no no no! Matty!

Oh man. My heart breaks. Matty...

Matthew and I have known each other since were were 16 years old. Oh man. No words. Rest in peace sweet @MatthewPerry. 💔😔 pic.twitter.com/yDvKcyorR8 — Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) October 29, 2023 ×

Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!! 💔 💔 💔 — Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) October 29, 2023 ×