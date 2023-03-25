Marvel Studios' Victoria Alonso reportedly fired after breaching contract for Oscar-nominated film

Victoria Alonso, a long-time executive at Marvel Studios, was fired abruptly last week. Now a new report in The Hollywood Reporter may point towards a reason, and it has to do with the Argentine historical legal drama film Argentina, 1985, which was nominated for an Oscar in the Best International Feature Film category. Alonso was one of eight producers on the historical drama and breached her contract by assuming a producer role in the film, which was distributed by Amazon. Despite repeated warnings, Alonso continued to violate the terms of her contract, leading to her termination after the Academy Awards 2023 ceremony.

Alonso was let go after she breached a 2018 agreement that stated employees cannot work for competing studios, according to The Hollywood Reporter sources. She did not ask permission to work on the Oscar-nominated film Argentina, 1985, nor did she give notice.

The report also quoted Alonso’s attorney, Patty Glaser, as saying, "The idea that Victoria was fired over a handful of press interviews relating to a personal passion project about human rights and democracy that was nominated for an Oscar and which she got Disney’s blessing to work on is absolutely ridiculous. Victoria, a gay Latina who had the courage to criticize Disney, was silenced. Then she was terminated when she refused to do something she believed was reprehensible. Disney and Marvel made a really poor decision that will have serious consequences. There is a lot more to this story and Victoria will be telling it shortly—in one forum or another.”

Victoria Alonso's journey with Disney

Victoria Alonso was with the company since its inception and played a significant role in the development and success of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Alonso worked on most MCU films, including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Guardians of the Galaxy, and The Avengers. She was known for championing diversity and inclusivity both on and off-screen, and was an advocate for hiring more women and people of color in the entertainment industry.

In addition to her work at Marvel Studios, Alonso has produced several other films.

