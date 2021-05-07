Marvel Studios releases first official description for 'The Marvels', sequel to 'Captain Marvel'

Marvel Studios has an impressive lineup of projects for its fans as they revealed new films/series with a teaser video. Now, they have released a synopsis for 2022’s ‘The Marvels’ -- upcoming sequel to ‘Captain Marvel’ that released in 2019.

According to the official synopsis, ‘The Marvels’ will see Brie Larson's Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel joined by Monica Rambeau, played by WandaVision star Teyonah Parris, and Ms. Marvel, with Iman Vellani reprising the role from the character's upcoming Disney+ series.

The plot of the film has been kept under wraps and so is the identity of its villain. However, it was recently revealed that Michael Korvac was originally intended to be the film's villain. It's also been rumored that Blue Marvel could make his live-action debut in the movie.

‘The Marvels’ is expected to begin production on May 31 alongside ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’.

Read the full synopsis for The Marvels here:

Marvel Studios' The Marvels will feature Brie Larson returning to the role of Captain Marvel/Carol Danvers. In the film, she'll be joined by Teyonah Parris, who was first introduced as adult Monica Rambeau in Marvel Studios' WandaVision, along with Iman Vellani, who will appear as Ms. Marvel in the upcoming Disney+ series of the same name.



Directed by Nia DaCosta and written by Megan McDonnell, ‘The Marvels’ stars Brie Larson as Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

The film will release on November 11, 2022.

