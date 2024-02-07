Marvel’s Wonder Man TV series crew member dies in on-set accident

In a tragic update from a shooting schedule in Radford Studio Center, a crew member working on Marvel’s The Wonder Man TV series died because of on-site accident.

The crew member has been identified as Juan Carlos Osorio, a 41-year-old who lived in Temple City. Osorio died after falling off the rafters.

Filming for Wonder Man was not taking place at the time and subsequently, the production was halted post the accident.

In a statement, a Marvel spokesperson said, “Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends, and our support is behind the investigation into the circumstances of this accident.”

Cast and crew of Wonder Man

The TV show Wonder Man will see Yahya Abdul-Mateen II lead the cast as Simon Williams, who transforms into the titular superhero. Other notable names attached to the project include Ben Kingsley who will reprise his Iron Man 3 role of Trevor Slattery in the series.

Filmmaker Destin Daniel Cretton, who directed Marvel’s 2021 feature Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is developing Wonder Man. The show has Andrew Guest as part of Cretton’s overall deal with Marvel Studios and Onyx Collective.

When will Wonder Man release?

Marvel’s Wonder Man does not have a release date yet but the series will debut on Disney+. The show will follow the story of Wonder Man comic books. It will bring the story of Simon Williams to the fore who is the son of a wealthy industrialist whose company, Williams Innovations, is run out of business due to competition from Stark Industries. In desperation, Simon turns to Baron Zemo, who gives Simon superpowers and directs him to infiltrate and then betray the Avengers.