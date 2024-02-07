Taylor Swift sends legal notice to US student tracking her private jet travels

A US student based out of Florida is facing legal action for tracking Taylor Swift’s private jet travels. The student named Jack Sweeney runs social media accounts that monitor the private jet travels of celebrities and public figures including Taylor Swift.

Jack Sweeney sent legal notice by Taylor Swft's team

Jack told CNN that he had received a cease-and-desist letter from Taylor Swift’s lawyers, asking him to put a stop to publishing information about Taylor's flights on his accounts. Her lawyers are calling it a safety issue and want him to stop owing to its life-threatening nature.

Jack recalled that he first received a letter in December in which he was accused of “stalking and harassing behavior, including consistently publishing real-time and precise information about our client’s location and future whereabouts to the public on social media” by Taylor Swift’s legal team.

The letter said that this posed an “imminent threat to the safety and wellbeing” of Swift, who has been dealing with stalkers and people who want to harm her since she was a teenager. The letter said that there were “many public cases” of people who came to Swift’s homes, some with weapons and ammunition, and “attempted to harm her.” The letter argued that sharing her location information gave these bad actors “a roadmap to carry out their plans.”

The social media tracker had a beef with Elon Musk too

The letter then mentioned that Elon Musk offered to pay him $5,000 to delete the Twitter account that tracked his jet. He rejected this offer and asked for $50,000, saying he could use the money for college or maybe to buy a Tesla.

The letter made it clear that Taylor’s team considers this a “life-or-death matter” and that if he doesn’t stop, “She will have no choice but to pursue any and all legal remedies available to her.”

His celebrity-tracking social media accounts got noticed after some non-profit organizations and media outlets criticised the singer’s carbon footprint.