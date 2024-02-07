The Mandalorian actress Gina Carano sues Disney for firing her with Elon Musk in support

Gina Carano has a lot of dirt on Walt Disney as she filed a lawsuit against the studio citing wrongful termination from the Star Wars series The Mandalorian. A pivotal part of the show, Gina was fired in 2021 for allegedly “voicing conservative opinions” on social media platforms including Twitter (which is now X). The suit is backed by X owner Elon Musk.

What is The Mandalorian lawsuit about?

The lawsuit said, "A short time ago in a galaxy not so far away, Defendants made it clear that only one orthodoxy in thought, speech, or action was acceptable in their empire.” The lawsuit was filed in federal court in California.

The actress also claimed discrimination based on gender as none of the male stars faced a similar repercussion, even though she claims they voiced similar opinions.

Gina Carano was popular for playing the role of warrior Cara Dune in The Mandalorian. She was removed over social media posts that the studio called "abhorrent and unacceptable" for "denigrating people based on their cultural and religious identities." On Instagram, Gina wrote, "Jews were beaten in the streets, not by Nazi soldiers but by their neighbors ... even by children.”

What does Gina Carano want from Disney now?

Gina is now asking Disney’s Lucasfilm unit to reinstate her in the role and is seeking compensatory damages of up to $75,000 plus emotional distress and punitive damages to be determined at trial.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk has his reasons. Last September things got ugly between Disney CEO Bob Iger and X owner Elon Musk as the company pulled advertising from the social media platform. At the time, Elon said that he would fund legal action by users who faced retaliation from employers for comments on the platform.