James Cameron has ideas for 'Avatar 6' and 'Avatar 7' but has no plans of directing them

Celebrated filmmaker James Cameron has plans of more films in the Avatar franchise. While James is still working on Avatar 3 as the film is currently in post-production and around half of Avatar 4 is still left to shoot, the filmmaker has some ideas for Avatar 6 and Avatar 7.

Ideas in place for Avatar 6 and Avatar 7

James confirmed to People magazine that he’s locked the ideas for the next set of Avatar films. He said, “We’re fully written through movie five, and I’ve got ideas for six and seven, although I’ll probably be handing the baton on at that point. Mortality catches up. But I mean, we’re enjoying what we’re doing. We’re loving it. We get to work with great people.”

Disney has the next three Avatar movies on its theatrical release calendar. The future of the franchise beyond “Avatar 5” is taking shape in his head. So this much is clear that even if James is not in charge, the franchise will continue.

As a large part of James Cameron’s life is dominated by Avatar films, he addressed the issue and said, “People are always asking us, ‘So why did you just keep working in the same…’ Why did [George] Lucas keep working in the same thing? Why did [Gene] Roddenberry keep working in the same thing? Because when you connect with people, why would you squander that? Why would you start over with something else that might not connect?”

As for the cast, Zoe Saldaña will be back as Neytiri in the next three Avatar sequels. When the actress was recently asked about her role in the upcoming sequels, she said, “It’s going to be amazing. ‘Avatar 3,’ it’s going to be amazing, and ‘Avatar 4’ and ‘5’, it just gets crazy. It’s true. It really does. [James Cameron has] blown our mind. This is his legacy project. We all thought it was ‘Titanic’ and it turned out that ‘Avatar’ is his legacy. And for us to be a part of something so groundbreaking and trailblazing, it’s like it’s a legacy for us, too. So I’m excited to go back. We go back to work next week, so I’m really looking forward to seeing everyone.”

What can we expect from the upcoming Avatar films?

Last year, in an interview with People, James Cameron said that Avatar 4 features a big time jump for the characters. He said that he shot Avatar 3 and Avatar 4 concurrently with Avatar: The Way of Water to ensure age continuity among his characters.