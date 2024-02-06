New Jurassic World movie set for release in 2025

New Jurassic World movie is in the works and the Bullet Train director has been roped in to direct the new feature. Also, makers have finalised on a release date for the feature in 2025.

The Universal film will land on July 2, 2025.

Jurassic World to take on new stories

The new Jurassic World film will focus on new stories around the dinosaurs. Jurassic Park has been a longstanding series of films around dinosaurs and what the world could have been if they were around. There is currently no word on whether the new film will cast the previous stars including Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern or Jeff Goldblum, will return.

To retain the authenticity, David Koepp, the original screenwriter of Jurassic Park and The Lost World: Jurassic Park has been brought in for the script. It will be executive produced by Steven Spielberg through Amblin Entertainment. Frank Marshall. It will be produced by Patrick Crowley, David Leitch and Kelly McCormick.

