Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White starrer The Iron Claw to release in India on February 9

Get ready to be moved by the story of the life of professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich and the Von Erich family as a whole as Sean Durkin’s The Iron Claw will release in India on February 9. Starring Zac Efron and Jeremy Allen White in leading roles, the film will finally make ito India after its worldwide release earlier last year.

PVR INOX Pictures is bringing the biographical film to India. The Iron Claw is a sports drama film based on the life of professional wrestler Kevin Von Erich and the Von Erich family. It is a true story of the inseparable Von Erich brothers, who made history in the intensely competitive world of professional wrestling in the early 1980s. Through tragedy and triumph, under the shadow of their domineering father and coach, the brothers seek larger-than-life immortality on the biggest stage in sports.

The film is written and directed by renowned filmmaker Sean Durkin and stars Zac Efron, Jeremy Allen White, Harris Dickinson, Maura Tierney, Holt McCallany, and Stanley Simons in significant roles.

The Iron Claw trailer teases the story of Fritz Von Erich (Holt McCallany), a prominent wrestler from the 60s era. As his sons, Kevin (Zac Efron) and David (Harris Dickinson), reached a certain age, Fritz introduced them to the wrestling ring, extending his coaching to include Mike (Stanley Simons) as well. Kerry (Jeremy Allen White), who was the youngest sibling, on the other hand, found his way to wrestling when his aspirations for the 1980 Olympics were thwarted by the U.S. boycott. Director Sean Durkin believes ‘The Iron Claw’ is not about grief and pain, it is about the absence of grief and what can happen when people refuse to look at their pain.

Watch The Iron Claw trailer here:

Kamal Gianchandani, CEO of PVR Pictures Limited & PVR Limited, expressed, "We at PVR are thrilled to announce the much-anticipated release of the heart-pounding biographical drama, The Iron Claw, which will captivate our Indian audience. Director Sean Durkin has beautifully captured the essence of this emotional story, along with the complexities of generational trauma, familial expectations, and the bonds between the Erich brothers.”

Talking about the film’s inspiration, director Sean Durkin said, “Drawing on the tradition of films that explore the tightrope of glory, loss, and American masculinity, I’ve been inspired by Raging Bull and The Deer Hunter. The Iron Claw is a movie about family, fathers and sons, and brothers. It is about finding love and learning to love yourself for who you are. It is about battling against this narrow idea of what makes a man.

He added, “It is about chasing glory and the illusions of success. It is about generational strife and questioning the lens through which we are conditioned to see the world in order to find a hopeful new future. The Iron Claw is a celebration of self-discovery, camaraderie, brotherhood, and the glory days of territorial wrestling in the US of A.”