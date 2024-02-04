Did Austin Butler shaved his head and eyebrows for real in Dune 2? Actor reveals

Forget Austin Butler as Elvis, now it's time for Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen. For his role in Dune: Part Two, Elvis has gone through a major transformation, as he chose to go bald and without eyebrows.



Elvis's first look from the highly anticipated movie was released last year in May and took over the entire social media. Months later, Elvis is now talking about his villanious look in Denis Villeneuve’s film.



The actor, 32, recently appeared on Thursday’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where he discussed the sequel with his co-stars, Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, and Florence Pugh. When asked about what it was like carrying a bald and no-eyebrow look, the actor said it was quite liberating.

“Austin, did you miss your eyebrows making this movie?,” host Kimmel asked.



“It was so liberating not having eyebrows," Butler replied. “You don’t realize how much they weigh you down,” he added with a laugh. “I was just streamlined."



After his first look at the movie was released, many fans wondered whether Austin chose to shave his head and eyebrows for his role. To this, the answer is a big no.



“I was going to a job right after and with this director named Jeff Nichols,” Butler explained before adding. “And Jeff said, ‘They can afford to make you bald cap but we can’t really make you hair. So can you just get a bald cap?' So that’s what I did.”