Supermodel Cara Delevingne to make theater debut with ‘Cabaret’

Cara Delevingne is set to make her theatre debut with Cabaret on London’s West End. In the same, the supermodel will play the iconic role of Sally Bowles while Luke Treadaway will play the role of the Emcee.

The two will replace musicians Self Esteem and Jake Shears, who have essayed the roles since September last year. In 2021, Eddie Redmayne played the Emcee with Jessie Buckley as Bowles.

Cabaret is considered to be one of the most successful musicals of all time. It is set in 1929–1930 Berlin during the dusk of the Jazz Age as the Nazis were coming to prominence. It revolves on the nightlife at a club called Kit Kat Klub and focuses on the American writer Clifford Bradshaw and his relationship with English cabaret performer Sally Bowles. Emcee is someone who keeps a tab on everything that happens at the club worth noticing.

On the role, Cara said, “There are no words to explain the excitement I have to return home to make my stage debut in such an iconic role. I am so inspired by the brilliant actors who have played Sally in past productions around the world and in this one in the West End. I cannot wait to be a part of this brilliant cast and production.”

This is not the first time that Cara will act. We have seen her perform before in Anna Karenina, Suicide Squad and Only Murders in the Building.

As for the production, Cabaret will feature music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb and book by Joe Masteroff. It is based on the 1951 play I Am a Camera by John Van Druten, which is based on the 1939 novel Goodbye to Berlin by Christopher Isherwood.