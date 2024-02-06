Netflix confirms star-studded Korean cast for Squid Game season 2

Netflix is keeping details of the second season of its hit Korean series Squid Game under wraps. But it has confirmed the expansion of a starry Korean cast for season 2.

Squid Game season 2 will see Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo reprise their roles as protagonist and antagonist survivors of the game.

Squid Game season 2 cast

New cast members include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yuri, and Won Ji.

According to the official logline, the new story will “follow Gi-hun as he abandons his plans to go to the U.S. and starts a chase with a motive.”

Ahead of the season 2 cast update, photos from season 2 showed Lee’s Gi-hyun character with hair dyed beetroot red.