Netflix confirms star-studded Korean cast for Squid Game season 2
Story highlights
Ahead of the season 2 cast update, photos from season 2 showed Lee’s Gi-hyun character with hair dyed beetroot red.
Netflix is keeping details of the second season of its hit Korean series Squid Game under wraps. But it has confirmed the expansion of a starry Korean cast for season 2.
Squid Game season 2 will see Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun and Gong Yoo reprise their roles as protagonist and antagonist survivors of the game.
Squid Game season 2 cast
New cast members include Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yuri, and Won Ji.
According to the official logline, the new story will “follow Gi-hun as he abandons his plans to go to the U.S. and starts a chase with a motive.”
Ahead of the season 2 cast update, photos from season 2 showed Lee’s Gi-hyun character with hair dyed beetroot red.
Hwang Dong-hyuk has been roped again to direct, write and produce the season 2. The first season of Squid Game launched in 2021 and had nine episodes. The show was about a deadly game where poor competitors participated in a game of survival and death to win KRW45.6 billion.