Martin Scorsese set to direct another Jesus film after meeting Pope Francis

Many not quite intimately familiar with the works of the legendary Martin Scorsese mischaracterise him as a 'mob movie or mafia director'. But of course he is much more than that. In fact, he has also made several movies that explore humanity's relationship with faith. Even his so-called gangster movies, in particular Goodfellas, have an undercurrent of faith and lack of it. His 1988 film The Last Temptation of Christ, starring Willem Dafoe in the role of Jesus of Nazareth, presented the messiah as a tormented figure, and the movie proved to be the most controversial of all Scorsese films.

Another Jesus film for Martin Scorsese It appears that Scorsese has signed up for another Jesus movie. And none other than Pope Francis, the head of the Roman Catholic church, may have convinced him to do it. Per Variety, Scorsese is in Italy after his Killers of the Flower Moon won a lot of acclaim at Cannes Film Festival in France. He met with the pope and in a press conference in Rome said he is making a film on Jesus.

Martin Scorsese is on a post-Cannes tour of Italy where over the weekend the director, known for having a religious bent, met with Pope Francis and announced that he will make a film about Jesus.

“I have responded to the Pope’s appeal to artists in the only way I know how: by imagining and writing a screenplay for a film about Jesus. And I’m about to start making it," Variety cited Italian media as Scorsese saying.

Martin Scorsese's Jesuit connection with Pope Francis? In 2016, Scorsese released a film called Silence. It was a historical drama based on the 1966 novel of the same name by Shūsaku Endō. Set in the 17th century, the story followed two Jesuit priests, Father Rodrigues (Andrew Garfield) and Father Garupe (Adam Driver), who travel to Japan to find their mentor, Father Ferreira (played by Liam Neeson). The film explored themes of faith, doubt, and the clash of cultures. Among other things, the film explored the persecution of Jesuit priests in Japan after the Shimabara Rebellion.

Pope Francis, notably, is a Jesuit priest and the first pope of the order. How Scorsese's new Jesus movie will be different from The Last Temptation of Christ It seems the new Jesus movie by Scorsese will be more of a biopic than The Last Temptation of Christ, which explored an internal struggle within Jesus. Scorsese is of Italian descent and was born in the United States, and thus his mob movies are inevitably based on the Italian-American mafia.

His Italian heritage and Catholic upbringing have made him what he is. He is likely not very religious, though. He might just be like his many heroes (or anti-heroes) — Catholic, but quite indifferent to the actual teachings and commandments.

WATCH WION LIVE HERE