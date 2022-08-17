Mark Ruffalo wants to be in a 'World War Hulk' movie: 'Anytime they want to do it...'

Mark Ruffalo has played the role of superhero Bruce Banner or the Hulk in the Marvel Cinematic Universe since 2012's 'The Avengers'. While Edward Norton played the role in the 2008 film 'The Incredible Hulk', he decided to quit the role after disagreements with Marvel Studios. Ever since Ruffalo appeared in the role, fans have been impressed by his performance and his journey in the role of Green Goliath. And many have demanded a Hulk movie for almost a decade. But Universal Pictures co-owns the rights to the character's solo movie since it was Universal that distributed 'The Incredible Hulk'. Disney was yet to acquire Marvel Studios.

But Marvel Studios made an arrangement with Sony Pictures to make it possible for Spider-Man to debut in MCU. Unlike Universal, Sony owns the entire screen rights of Spider-Man and in the deal, it received all the box office profits with merchandise money going to Marvel and its overlord Disney. But clearly, Disney has not been able to bring Universal to the table in a similar way. And thus far, we have no Hulk standalone movie with Ruffalo.

However, Ruffalo, who will reprise the role in the TV series 'She-Hulk', has said that he will be open to a rumoured 'World War Hulk' movie. In an answer to a question asked by Entertainment Tonight, he said, "Anytime they want to do it, I’m here.”

'World War Hulk' is one of the most iconic comic-book storylines about the character. Written by Greg Pak and penciled by John Romita Jr, 'World War Hulk' followed the 'Planet Hulk' storyline. The Illuminati Black Bolt, Tony Stark, Doctor Strange, and Reed Richards sent Hulk into space due to the danger he poses to earth. However, his spacecraft explodes, killing Hulk's wife. He comes back for revenge and is more powerful than ever before. Superhero after superhero falls before his might. The story was a massive crossover and was almost entirely packed with action.

If the 'World War Hulk' storyline does happen, Hulk can be as big a villain as Thanos, who similarly brings together nearly every superhero.

Meanwhile, 'She-Hulk' begins streaming tomorrow (August 18). Created by Jessica Gao, 'She-Hulk', which is the eighth TV series in MCU, introduces a new superhero called Jennifer Walters (Tatiana Maslany). Benedict Wong, Charlie Cox, and Tim Roth reprise the roles of Wong, Daredevil, and Abomination, respectively. Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry also feature in the cast.