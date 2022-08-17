'She-Hulk' first critical reactions: MCU's newest TV series is 'hilarious, chaotic' and 'very funny'

Marvel Studios' next TV show 'She-Hulk: Attorney at Law' or just 'She-Hulk' is almost here. And the first social media reviews of the Tatiana Maslany-starrer series have started to trickle in. Created by Jessica Gao, 'She-Hulk', which is the eighth TV series in MCU, introduces a new superhero called Jennifer Walters (Maslany), the cousin of Bruce Banner, the original Hulk played by Mark Ruffalo (who also appears in the series). Jennifer, an attorney by profession, gets powers similar to her cousin after her blood gets contaminated with his. The series is set to break the fourth wall, which is the first time it has happened in MCU. Apart from the two Hulks, several old favourites also return for the series.

Benedict Wong, Charlie Cox, and Tim Roth reprise the roles of Wong, Daredevil, and Abomination, respectively. Ginger Gonzaga, Jameela Jamil, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, and Renée Elise Goldsberry also feature in the cast.

Fandango's Erik Davis called the series very funny. "Marvel's She-Hulk: Attorney at Law is a VERY funny legal procedural that’s lighter on action, but heavy on breaking the fourth wall. This is the most self-referential the MCU has ever been. Cameos & references galore + a dynamite Tat," he wrote.

Collider's Meredith Loftus wrote, "I have seen the first 4 episodes of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and to me, it delivers on its premise: a lawyer show with genuine laughs. At its core, Tatiana Maslany commands the screen with her wit, persona, & relatable humor (especially for women in their late 20s-early 30s)."

ComicBook's Brandon Davis tweeted, "She-Hulk has hilarious, chaotic energy. It's one of the most entertaining 4-episode starts I've ever watched, straight up hilarious often, and sometimes a little too silly for me. It's pure fun. Jen Walters is awesome. Want more eps ASAP."

Screen Rant's Molly Freeman wrote, "I've seen the first 4 episodes of She-Hulk & am happy to report they're... incredible! Tatiana Maslany is GREAT as Jen Walters but my favorite thing is how fully entrenched She-Hulk is in the MCU while at the same time showing us something completely new. Can't wait for more!"

'She-Hulk' episode 1 premieres on August 18.

