Margot Robbie joins SAG-AFTRA protest rally, earns praises from fans

This Barbie lends her support to the right causes. Actress Margot Robbie showed her support to the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike as she was spotted at the picket line of a rally on Wednesday. Robbie recently starred and produced one of the biggest films of the year Barbie. She played the iconic doll in the film which was directed by Greta Gerwig.



Barbie also co-starred Ryan Gosling as Ken and the film collected a whopping $1 billion globally at the box office.



Robbie's photos from the rally went viral on social media and fans took to X to react on them.

The viral photos show Robbie dressed in an oversized white SAG-AFTRA T-shirt and holding a placard. The actress kept her blonde hair down as she joined fellow actors and writers in the rally in West Hollywood. Also spotted right behind her was Samara Weaving. Both of them worked together in Babylon which released in 2022.

margot robbie supporting the sag-aftra strike pic.twitter.com/mTWxbyV8an — best of margot robbie (@margotposts) September 13, 2023 ×

Fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react on Robbie's photographs. One wrote, "Good for her, and also for the equally awesome Samara Weaving right behind her." Another said, "She looks like she just rolled out of bed in that shirt and still looks fine as hell."

A fan wrote, 'this is how strikes are won." "Come on Barbie lets go strike!" said another. "This Barbie believes in fair wages and union representation," quipped another fan.

More about SAG-AFTRA strike



The strike began on July 14, just a week before Margot Robbie's Barbie saw its theatrical release on July 21.



The rules of the striking union forbid actors to promote films, shoot or even attend film festivals and awards. The members of the Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) went on strike to provide its members with fair negotiations with studios and streaming services.



Earlier, while giving interviews during the London premiere of Barbie, Margot had been asked by Sky News if she would be supporting the strike. "Absolutely," said Robbie and added, “I very much am in support of all the unions and I’m a part of SAG, so I would absolutely stand by them.”

