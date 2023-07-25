Barbenheimer: Dissecting the hype around Barbie and Oppenheimer | WION PODCAST

July 21 was an important day for cinema lovers all over the world as two big films -Barbie and Oppenheimer released worldwide. The films are drastically different from each other and yet have distinct voices. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer talks of World War II talks of America's journey to becoming a nuclear power while also highlighting the futility of war. Meanwhile Greta Gerwig's Barbie changes the age old narrarive of the oconic doll and takes on patriarchy and mysogny head on. WION's film critics Kshitij Mohan Rawat and Shomini Sen discuss the hype around the two films and if it truly a historic moment from cinema.