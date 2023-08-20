Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff get married in an intimate ceremony

Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are finally married! Qualley and Jack got hitched in a star-studded ceremony, reports People. Qualley and Jack got married at Parker’s Garage on Long Beach Island in New Jersey on Saturday. The intimate ceremony was attended by the family and their close friends from the industry such as Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoë Kravitz and Lana Del Rey among others.

Photos of Qualley and Antonoff from their post-wedding party have gone viral. The picture shows the Maid actress in a white elegant dress with a halter neck, walking hand-in-hand with her husband Jack, who was looking decent in a black tuxedo.

Qualley's mother, Andie MacDowell, was also photographed at the ceremony. Andie looked beautiful in a floral-printed green maxi dress.

Antonoff’s frequent collaborator and close friend Taylor attended the wedding, donning a light-blue midi-dress with ruffled details. She completed her glamorous look with dark red lipstick and strappy heels, that matched perfectly with her look. Taylor and Antonoff's friendship dates back to 2012. Over the years, they have collaborated on multiple award-winning albums.

The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood star got engaged with the music producer in May 2022. After a lot of speculations, the actress confirmed the rumours by sharing a bunch of photos on her Instagram handle. Margaret showed off her engagement ring in the loved-up photos. In the caption, she wrote, "Oh I love him."

"Jack’s the best person I’ve ever met. I’m the luckiest girl in the world. I met him when I was 26 and I’m so grateful I got him at that age because I get to spend the rest of my life with him. I had a deep pit of longing until I met him." Margaret on her fiancée Jack Antonoff. pic.twitter.com/Xpe3vODXU0 — Margaret Qualley Updates (@mqupdates) May 11, 2023 ×

The two first sparked dating rumours in 2021 when they snapped roaming around on the streets of New York City. The two made their relationship public when they attended the AFI Awards Luncheon in March 2022 as a couple. And, later they attended the Critics Choice Awards.

