'Mad Max' spinoff 'Furiosa' synopsis out, teases an action epic like no other

The official synopsis of the upcoming 'Mad Max' spinoff movie 'Furiosa' is here. Directed by George Miller and co-written by Miller and Nico Lathouris, it is the origin story of Charlize Theron's character Imperator Furiosa in 2015's 'Mad Max: Fury Road'. In 'Furiosa', Anya Taylor-Joy will play a younger version of the role.

The synopsis reads, "As the world fell, young Furiosa is snatched from the Green Place of Many Mothers and falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus. Sweeping through the Wasteland they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants war for dominance, Furiosa must survive many trials as she puts together the means to find her way home."

The film also stars Chris Hemsworth, Tom Burke, Nathan Jones, and Angus Sampson in significant roles. Judging by the synopsis, we expect an action epic on a scale that only Miller can pull off. 'Fury Road' is widely regarded as the best action movie of all time, and deservedly so. It featured the most insane visuals and nearly all of it was practical with the most madcap stunt work ever put on screen.

'Fury Road' was a box office success and also received universal critical acclaim with a 97 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

It was the third sequel in the franchise that began with 1979's 'Mad Max, which starred Mel Gibson in the titular role of Max Rockatansky. It was followed by 1981's 'Mad Max 2' and 1985's 'Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome'. In 'Fury Road', Tom Hardy took over Gibson in the role and the film was both a sequel and a reboot.

A fifth movie, tentatively titled Mad Max: The Wasteland, is also in development.

'Furiosa' releases on May 24, 2024.